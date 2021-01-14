January 14, 2021
MAYOR SUPERSPREADER:
Mayor Lori Lightfoot Wants To Reopen Restaurants And Bars 'As Quickly As Possible' To Reduce Risk Of Underground Parties (Todd Feurer, January 14, 2021, CBS)
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday said Chicago restaurants and bars need to be allowed to reopen "as quickly as possible" not just to help those businesses survive, but to cut down on instances of private parties where people don't take proper precautions against COVID-19.
