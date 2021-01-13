LEAVE THE THINKING TO US:

Nearly one week ago, Brazilian officials sounded triumphant in announcing that the vaccine from Chinese drugmaker Sinovac was 78% effective in preventing COVID-19 infections.





"Today is the day of hope, the day of life," João Doria, governor of Brazil's São Paulo state, said at a press conference on Jan. 7.





But at a press conference on Tuesday, officials delivered a more sobering follow-up: Sinovac's vaccine was, in fact, only 50.4% effective in preventing COVID-19 infections. The officials said that the lowered figure accounted for "very light" cases of COVID-19 among participants in the country's phase III trial of the vaccine that had been omitted in the earlier analysis.