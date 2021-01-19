January 19, 2021
IT'S NOT A PROGRESSIVE PARTY (profanity alert):
Who is Victoria Nuland? A really bad idea as a key player in Biden's foreign policy team
(MEDEA BENJAMIN - NICOLAS J.S. DAVIES - MARCY WINOGRAD, JANUARY 19, 2021, Salon)
Who is Victoria Nuland? Most Americans have never heard of her, because the U.S. corporate media's foreign policy coverage is a wasteland. Most Americans have no idea that President-elect Biden's pick for deputy secretary of state for political affairs is stuck in the quicksand of 1950s U.S.-Russia Cold War politics and dreams of continued NATO expansion, an arms race on steroids and further encirclement of Russia.Nor do they know that from 2003 to 2005, during the hostile U.S. military occupation of Iraq, Nuland was a foreign policy advisor to Dick Cheney, the Darth Vader of the Bush administration.
