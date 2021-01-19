IT'S NOT A PROGRESSIVE PARTY (profanity alert):

(MEDEA BENJAMIN - NICOLAS J.S. DAVIES - MARCY WINOGRAD, JANUARY 19, 2021, Salon)

Who is Victoria Nuland? Most Americans have never heard of her, because the U.S. corporate media's foreign policy coverage is a wasteland. Most Americans have no idea that President-elect Biden's pick for deputy secretary of state for political affairs is stuck in the quicksand of 1950s U.S.-Russia Cold War politics and dreams of continued NATO expansion, an arms race on steroids and further encirclement of Russia.



