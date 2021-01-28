January 28, 2021
IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:
"World first": South Australia achieves 100pct solar, and lowest prices in Australia (Giles Parkinson, 29 January 2021, renew Economy)
South Australia - maligned by conservatives over the world-leading share of wind and solar in its grid - now boasts the cheapest wholesale electricity prices in the country, even as it reaches "world first" levels of 100 per cent solar power. [...]AEMO says this is a world-first in a grid of this size, and occurred in a December quarter when South Australia posted the lowest wholesale electricity prices in the country - thanks to the growing share of wind and solar and the increase in rooftop solar PV which is reducing grid demand.
