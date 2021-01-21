IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:





Interestingly enough, COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders have led to a serious reduction in Emergency Room bed use, with a 42% reduction in ER visits last April compared to 2020. The CDC considers this a double-edged sword. It's good that there are less non-critical emergency visits, but bad if people who really need the ER are avoiding it because of fear of the virus.





Telehealth kiosks might be the answer to this concern. Often low-income African Americans, other people of color, and immigrants use the ER as primary care. Kiosks can reduce ER overcrowding, provide emergency and general care, and save healthcare facilities money. Patients can go to a kiosk that enables two-way communication and feedback from healthcare professionals who can visually examine patients.





Counties and cities are placing modified kiosks in homeless shelters and food banks. It's not just about putting hardware in the right places, though: "This strategy requires patient education and engagement to improve health literacy, plus staff training on the kiosk technology to address certain health issues and conditions," says Caplan.





"Food banks are an ideal spot to address the needs of the most vulnerable among us whether telehealth is delivering mental health or physical health," adds Emily Fisher, a telehealth doctoral candidate. "The kiosk could be its own 'health system.' Different providers can be available during certain hours the kiosk is in use. The health records can be kept in a digital or cloud-based platform. Patients could view their medical records online. Our group uses a palm scanner to create an image that links to the medical record of the patient. Patients don't need to remember numbers, carry paperwork, or access identification procedures."





The bottom line is, that the right kiosk can save a lot of time and hassle for people who otherwise would go to an ER or an urgent-care facility. In 2019, USA Today reported that the average cost of an ER visit was $1,389 in 2017. Saving money by deploying kiosks is a given, particularly for public hospitals.