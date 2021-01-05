January 5, 2021
IT'S HOW YOU TELL THEM APART FROM TRUMPISTS:
Police: Protesters outside Sen. Hawley's home were peaceful (MICHAEL BALSAMO, 1/05/21, AP)
Protesters who gathered outside the Virginia home of Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Monday evening were peaceful and they left when police explained they were violating local picketing laws, police said Tuesday. The Missouri senator on Twitter accused the protesters of vandalism and threatening his family.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 5, 2021 4:32 PM