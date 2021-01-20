ISLAMOPHOBES HARDEST HIT:

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden is beginning the immense task of dismantling former President Donald Trump's nativist legacy on immigration, issuing an executive order to end Trump's controversial travel ban on noncitizens from 13 countries.





The policy, colloquially known as the "Muslim ban," first went into effect in January 2017 and became one of Trump's signature immigration policies. The ban has slowed or altogether halted legal immigration from certain countries that the former administration deemed to be security threats, keeping families apart and even stymieing refugee resettlement.





The travel ban was Trump's first major action on immigration policy, setting the tone for the chaotic four years that followed for immigrants while galvanizing public opposition.