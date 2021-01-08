IMMIGRANTS IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT:

January 8, 2021
Taiwan population fell for first time in 2020 (AFP, 1/08/21)
Taiwan's population shrank for the first time ever in 2020, government data showed Friday, as the island faces a burgeoning demographic crisis similar to those affecting South Korea and Japan.Births last year plunged to 165,000, down seven percent from 2019. Deaths also overtook births for the first time, pushing the island's overall population down 0.2 percent to 23.56 million, the interior ministry said.
