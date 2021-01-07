January 7, 2021
IMAGINE IF THEY'D BEEN BLACK?:
The Unbearable Whiteness of Storming the Capitol (Jimmie Briggs, 1/07/21, Vanity Fair)
To be clear, when I refer to whiteness, I mean the privileges, expectations, and elevated humanity afforded those in American society whose skin happens to be white; who exist daily in varying degrees of proximity to white people; who actively seek the affirmation of and their raison d'être from white people--and/or those whose aspirations for themselves, their families, and their communities are modeled on some kind of reflection of whiteness.Today, this theme struck me with massive force. Televised scenes showed thousands of Donald Trump-supporting rioters and criminals, largely white and typically mask-less, descending on the nation's largely Black capital. They held alternate-reality rallies. They heard speeches intended to recklessly inflame emotions and not-so-subtly encourage violent confrontation. For weeks, reports on various media platforms, across the political spectrum, have discussed January 6, 2021, as a day when groups ranging from the Justice Department-targeted Proud Boys to Women for America First were expected to parachute into Washington, D.C., to try and defy Congress's certification of Joe Biden's election as the 46th president of this country.Nevertheless, despite the mobsters' extraordinary disregard for the rule of law, for agents of law enforcement, and for social norms regarding government, government property, and government processes, a near-mythical graciousness was shown to the insurrectionists. They were allowed in after the fences were breached. And they were free to wantonly roam the United States House and Senate hallways, entering offices, intimidating elected officials and their staffers, and taking a selfie on a cell phone, at times with willing Capitol Police.
