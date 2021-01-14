IF YOU ARE GOING TO DEMAND TO BE "SEEN"...:

Here they were, a coalition of the willing: deadbeat dads, YouPorn enthusiasts, slow students, and MMA fans. They had heard the rebel yell, packed up their Confederate flags and Trump banners, and GPS-ed their way to Washington. After a few wrong turns, they had pulled into the swamp with bellies full of beer and Sausage McMuffins, maybe a little high on Adderall, ready to get it done. Like Rush Limbaugh before them, they were in search of their own Presidential Medals of Freedom, and like Donald Trump himself, they were ready to relieve themselves on the withering soul of the nation and the marble floors of the Capitol building. Out of darkness we were born and into darkness we were returning.





If they were animated by any idea, it was that America had somehow gone off track. It had something to do with feminism. It had something to do with Obama-ism. It had something to do with "globalism" and "Marxism." In other words: It's the Jews again. Didn't Trump walk through a cloud of tear gas to hold up a Bible when it was all going down in Washington? Wasn't he the only one holding the line against the Jews and the Blacks and the satanic pedophiles trying to take over the country?





Fired up by the Great Orator, they charged their way into the Capitol building, which turned out to be as heavily fortified as a slice of angel food cake. The proximate aim of the action was to get inside and stop the certification of the Electoral College vote so that Trump could win.* In one widely circulated video, police with riot shields tried to block the entry of one group of rioters, who yelled at them, "Pussies! Pussies!" And that was the first sign of some possible incoherence at the heart of the revolution. What was the cops' manly option? Shooting the rioters? And more important: Isn't this the pro-cop group, the party of law and order?





Once inside, they were bent on proving themselves fierce and intimidating--and they were those things. But when they got to the National Statuary Hall, on the second floor, where velvet ropes indicate the path that tourists must take, they immediately sorted themselves into a line and walked through it. In other words, they were biddable. They were men (and, yes, some women) lost in a modern world that no longer assumed they come first. They were looking for someone to tell them what to do.