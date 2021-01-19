DON'T THINK THE TRUMPISTS CAN SAVE FOSSIL FUELS:

The nation's arguably leading pro-business lobby sees the incoming Biden administration's pledge for climate-change action -- including rejoining the Paris Accord that President Trump abandoned -- as a can't-miss chance to influence "market-based" policy on greenhouse gas emissions and more.





Congress should set meaningful climate-change legislation, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said Tuesday, amping up the trade group's established climate and energy policy with a call for lawmakers to act and limit the uncertainties for its members. Biden and the Democrats have a narrow advantage in the new Congress, which means Republican and industry support is still needed for meaningful legislative action; past attempts including a "Green New Deal" never saw the light of day in a GOP-led Senate.