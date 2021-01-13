HUNT THEM TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH:

Rep. Jamaal Bowman on Tuesday introduced a bill that seeks to establish a commission to investigate last week's violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by an insurrectionary pro-Trump mob.





On Sunday night, Bowman, a freshman Democrat from New York, posed a series of questions on social media: "What the hell happened on January 6th? Why were terrorists able to get into the Capitol? Why were they able to walk out free? Why wasn't Congress more prepared for this attack?"





"We need answers," Bowman said, adding that he would soon be introducing a bill to "demand a 9/11-style commission to investigate." [...]





The introduction of Bowman's bill coincides with the emergence of several troubling details surrounding last week's attack on the Capitol. As the Tuesday afternoon edition of the Capitol Hill newsletter Punchbowl News reported: "It's clear that the people paid to protect the legislative branch and its workers failed. The U.S. Capitol Police either ignored or were unprepared for the intensity of the attack. And law enforcement agencies are not providing the public with any information."





The Washington Post, which obtained and reviewed an internal document, reported Tuesday that "a day before rioters stormed Congress, an FBI office in Virginia issued an explicit internal warning that extremists were preparing to travel to Washington to commit violence and 'war,'" a revelation that "contradicts a senior official's declaration the bureau had no intelligence indicating anyone at last week's pro-Trump protest planned to do harm."