HOPE THAT WAS "WITH EVERYTHING":

The Bitcoin Dream Is Dead: Bitcoin's recent 25% plunge illustrates why it will never be a true currency (James Surowiecki, 1/13/20, Medium)
On May 22, 2010, a Bitcoin developer named Laszlo Hanyecz bought what may have been the most expensive meal in human history when he paid someone 10,000 Bitcoins to pick up and deliver him two pizzas from Papa John's. Given that one Bitcoin is now worth more than $30,000, those pizzas cost, in retrospect, somewhere north of $300 million.
