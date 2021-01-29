January 29, 2021
HIS PRESIDENCY IS DONE:
Did Biden Just Make Everything Normal Again? (Susan B. Glasser, January 28, 2021, The New Yorker)
At the moment, the former President's hold over the G.O.P. remains the major obstacle to Joe Biden achieving any return to the status quo ante-Donald.Photograph by Doug Mills / GettyEight days into his tenure, President Joe Biden has not occupied my every waking thought--nor, I suspect, yours. He has not insulted anyone, as far as I'm aware. He has not played golf instead of working, or held late-night counselling sessions with cable-television anchors, or caused a rupture in our relationship with Australia. He had a friendly call with Angela Merkel, and a stern one with Vladimir Putin. He went to church on Sunday, and stopped for bagels in Georgetown. His tweets have been sparse and so anodyne that a writer for the Washington Post compared them to the sayings that come inside fortune cookies. He has returned policy wonks and message discipline to the White House. Technocrats are in; Rudy Giuliani is out.In some ways, Biden has already fulfilled his first, and arguably most compelling, campaign promise: being the un-Trump.
Declare victory and go take a nap.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 29, 2021 8:46 AM
« FOR GOD THE BIBLE IS A TRAGEDY, FOR MAN A COMEDY: | Main | ALMOST ALL GREAT LITERATURE/FILM IS THE STORY OF LOVE BETWEEN TWO MEN: »