January 29, 2021
FOR GOD THE BIBLE IS A TRAGEDY, FOR MAN A COMEDY:
George Saunders: 'Monty Python taught me that comedy and truth are the same thing' (George Saunders, 29 Jan 2021, The Guardian)
The book that had the greatest influence on my writing [...]I'd also be lying if I didn't mention, in this context, the collected works of Monty Python - watching them was the first time I felt that comedy and truth were one and the same thing, and that truth didn't have to be expressed in traditional or linear or quotidian ways and, in fact, the great truths can't be.
