FASCISM V. NAZISM:





Set against the backdrop of this highly charged political scene, Walter Ellis's Franco's Map takes us behind the scenes to Madrid, where Englishman Charles Bramall, newly recruited by MI6, is sent to help drive a wedge between Franco and Hitler. His brief is to gather as much information as possible about German plans to enlist Francoist Spain's support. The city is rife with espionage, counter-intelligence and intrigue, and it's hard to separate friends from enemies.