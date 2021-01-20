January 20, 2021
DONALD WHO?:
The Biden post-election market surge is the best for a new president in modern history (Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business)
Stocks have gained about 13% since Election Day as of Tuesday, a day before Joe Biden's inauguration -- marking the the best post-election market performance for a new president in modern history, according to CFRA Research.
