DONALD, FATHER'S SON:

Coughlin's Detroit ministry had grown up with radio, and, as his sermons grew more political, he began calling President Franklin D. Roosevelt a liar, a betrayer and a double-crosser. His fierce rhetoric fueled rallies and letter-writing campaigns for a dozen right-wing causes, from banking policy to opposing Russian communism. At the height of his popularity, an estimated 30 million Americans listened to his Sunday sermons.





Then, in 1938, one Sunday sermon crossed the line. On Nov. 20, he spoke to listeners on the subject of the recent anti-Semitic Nazi rampage in Germany known as Kristallnacht - during which mobs of Nazis burned down 267 synagogues, destroyed 7,000 Jewish-owned businesses and arrested 30,000 Jews. Worldwide condemnation quickly followed. An editorial in the St. Louis Globe, for example, stated: "We stand in horror at this outbreak of savagery."





Coughlin saw things differently. He blamed Jews for their own persecution and claimed in the sermon that the Nazis had actually been lenient. Only a few synagogues were burned, he lied, adding: "German citizen Jews were not molested officially in the conduct of their business." And communists, not Jews, were the real targets of the Nazi mobs, according to Coughlin.





In the wake of these obvious lies, a New York radio station decided to break with Coughlin. "Your broadcast last Sunday was calculated to incite religious and racial strife in America," said a letter from WMCA radio. "When this was called to your attention in advance of your broadcast, you agreed to delete those misrepresentations which undeniably had this effect. You did not do so."





Other radio stations in major cities like Chicago and Philadelphia also canceled Coughlin's broadcasts. Neville Miller, the president of the National Association of Broadcasters backed them up, saying that radio could not tolerate the abuse of freedom of speech.