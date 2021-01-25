DID DONALD EVEN EXIST?:

In the very first executive orders of his presidency, Biden has signaled that he intends to do more than merely repeal and reverse Trump's policies. His plan is to eradicate any trace of Trumpism from American government.





Implicit in Biden's first orders is the notion that his effort will be easier than it seems on the surface. For one thing, it will have been aided by Trump, whose slipshod approach to governing produced a roll of regulations that were born legally impaired.





As we've reported, scores, if not hundreds, of Trump environmental and healthcare rules have been blocked by federal judges for violating the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires rule making to be based on solid technical foundations and subjected to public comment. (The usual judicial boilerplate for kicking the rules out was that they were "arbitrary and capricious.")



