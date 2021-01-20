January 20, 2021
DID DONALD EVEN EXIST?:
Biden Announces 'Immediate' End to Trump's Beloved Border Wall Project (Jamie Ross, Jan. 20, 2021, Daily Beast)
The list also says that Biden will immediately reverse three flagship Trump policies: His withdrawal from the World Health Organization, his "Muslim travel ban," and his exit from the Paris Climate Agreement. Biden will also revoke the permit Trump granted to the Keystone XL oil pipeline, according to the full list published by his team.
