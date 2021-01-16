DID DONALD EVEN EXIST:

'

Joe Biden is planning to sign dozens of executive orders in his first days in office, as he aims to roll back some of President Donald Trump's signature policies on immigration and climate change while taking early action to address the coronavirus crisis.





After being sworn in on Wednesday, Biden will rescind the travel ban on several majority-Muslim countries, rejoin the Paris climate accords, extend limits on student loan payments and evictions instituted during the pandemic and issue a mask mandate on federal properties and for interstate travel.