DEPOSING EXTREMISTS IS THE FAMILY BUSINESS:

"What we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing," Cheney wrote in a statement. "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution. I will vote to impeach the President."





Cheney is the second House Republican to vow to follow Democrats in impeaching Trump after Rep. John Katko (R-NY) said he would earlier Tuesday. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) has said he supports impeachment but has not clarified if he will vote for it.