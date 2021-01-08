January 8, 2021
DEMANDING COMPLIANCE:
Iran in no rush to see US return to nuclear deal: Khamenei (New Arab, 8 January, 2021)
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it was not a question of "whether the United States returns or not", it was a matter of it lifting its unilateral sanctions."We are in no rush and we are not insisting on their return. Our demand... is the lifting of sanctions," which outgoing US President Donald Trump reimposed after quitting the deal in 2018.
