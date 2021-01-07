CRAWLING FROM THE BUNKER:





In a sign of growing frustration in the hours following a riot at the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a number of White House aides were discussing a potential mass resignation, according to people familiar with the conversation.





However, some harbored concerns about what Trump might do in his final two weeks in office if they were not there to serve as guardrails when so few remain.





Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's chief of staff and a former White House press secretary, submitted her resignation Wednesday, but declined to say what prompted her move.





Deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, White House social secretary Rickie Niceta and deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews also resigned, according to officials.