January 21, 2021
COMMON CORE:
For Swiss preschoolers, democracy is child's play (NINA LARSON, 1/21/21, AFP)
Rather than playing house or building blocks, a few dozen Swiss preschoolers line up to cast their ballots in a vote that will shape lives in the make-believe village where they call the shots.A "citizenship project" created by three private preschools in the western city of Lausanne aims to prepare children from a young age for participation in Switzerland's famed direct democracy featuring referendums on a wide range of issues every few months.
