COMETH THE MOMENT, COMETH THE MOVIE:

I rewatched Children of Men the other day. I'm 37 years old now; I have a two-year-old son. We put him in a little mask when we take him to the park, so he doesn't give or get a deadly virus. My appetite for dystopia has never been lower--at night I want cooking shows, or dramas about the English landed gentry. Still, I was curious. I wanted to see how the end of the world hit me now.





Turns out I'd forgotten almost everything about this movie. Spoilers follow: the world's youngest person, age 18, dies at the very beginning. His baby pictures, splashed across TV screens within the TV, nearly destroyed me. Also, the main character has lost his only child, a little son, to a flu pandemic. Upon learning this I had to disengage and look up biographies of the actors on Wikipedia. Clive Owen, it turns out, is a fan of the soccer team Liverpool FC. Julianne Moore writes children's books.





As I acclimated, I could see glimpses of what I'd loved so much back in 2006--the intrigue of the plot, the code names, the way Theo makes contact with the underground through posters reading "Have you seen this dog?" I remembered the humor and ease with which Clare-Hope Ashitey plays the pregnant Kee, a light in the darkness.





And then there were things I'd never seen.