AS IF THE CIVIL WAR AND WWI NEVER HAPPENED:

STAY MOBILE





To set the stage - Captain Rogers and his host nation ally Black Panther positioned a Wakandan infantry battalion in close order on the plains outside Benin Zana, the capital city of Wakanda. While they were transported to the battlefield by vehicle, these craft were sent away. This dramatically cut down on the tactical mobility of the overall force and forced an engagement at that location. Given the enemy had superior numbers, this complete disregard of manoeuvre was a critical mistake.





It is true that the transport craft were unarmoured and open-topped. If fighting an adversary with strong anti-armour or indirect fire capabilities, sending them away would be reasonable. However, the Thanosian forces lacked this entirely. Their troops were incapable of using ranged weapons, or indeed, higher brain functions. They traveled on foot and bit the opposition to death.





Captain Roger's disregard for vehicles is perhaps excusable as being on brand for a career light infantry officer. However, his next sin was far more grievous.





KEEP A RESERVE





Captain Rogers failed to keep any sort of reserve force back from the fighting. Instead, he committed them all into one action.