January 6, 2021

...AND CHEAPER...:

Impossible Foods cuts prices for foodservice distributors, moving closer to parity with meat (Amelia Lucas, 1/06/20, CNBC)

Impossible Foods is cutting its wholesale prices, drawing it closer to achieving price parity with the meat its products mimic.

On average, U.S. foodservice distributors will pay about 15% less for Impossible's burger and sausage alternatives in the second price drop in a year. International distributors in Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau can also expect to see slashed prices on Impossible products.

Posted by at January 6, 2021 7:32 AM

  

« THANKS, DONALD!: | Main | TRADE IS THE ONLY PLACE WHERE SOVEREIGNTY MUST YIELD: »