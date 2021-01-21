"Trump, [US Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo & Co. are relegated to the dustbin of history in disgrace," Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet after US President Joe Biden was sworn in. [...]





Zarif also retweeted Soleimani's daughter Zeinab, who said that Trump had ordered the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps general "with the perverse hope that you will be seen as some sort of hero."





"But instead you are defeated, isolated & broken - viewed not as a hero, but one who lives in fear of foes. The irony," Soleimani wrote.