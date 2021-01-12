January 12, 2021
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
The tightening noose https://t.co/u8OEHzwHm0— brothersjudd (@brothersjudd) January 13, 2021
Representative Liz Cheney, a high-ranking Republican leader in the House of Representatives, said she will vote to impeach Trump.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 13, 2021
Rep Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.
LIVE updates ➡️ https://t.co/bjT2LfkU5p pic.twitter.com/md05B25NP1
Breaking News: Senator Mitch McConnell is said to believe President Trump committed impeachable offenses, and to be pleased Democrats are moving to impeach him. https://t.co/885RF6WQgG— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 12, 2021
