ALL nATIONALISTS ARE NATURAL ALLIES:

Officially, the Jewish branch of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party has just 24 members. Its co-chair, Artur Abramovych, has a surprising message for Haaretz, though: "You have to know that there are many Jews who vote for the AfD." [...]





Why would a party that has been widely criticized for frequent antisemitic messaging appeal to Jewish voters? Well, its decision to brand itself as a staunch pro-Israel supporter has attracted some unlikely supporters - seemingly including Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.