January 25, 2021
ALL nATIONALISTS ARE NATURAL ALLIES:
How Germany's far-right party is luring Jewish voters in this year's election (Haaretz, January 25, 2021)
Officially, the Jewish branch of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party has just 24 members. Its co-chair, Artur Abramovych, has a surprising message for Haaretz, though: "You have to know that there are many Jews who vote for the AfD." [...]Why would a party that has been widely criticized for frequent antisemitic messaging appeal to Jewish voters? Well, its decision to brand itself as a staunch pro-Israel supporter has attracted some unlikely supporters - seemingly including Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 25, 2021 5:17 PM
