ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Twenty-three minutes after assuming the presidency, Joe Biden demanded the resignation of Peter Robb, the notoriously anti-union general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board appointed by Donald Trump. Robb refused to resign, so Biden fired him. Alice Stock, another anti-union Trump appointee, then assumed the role of acting general counsel--and Biden demanded her resignation the next day. Stock also refused to resign, so Biden fired her, too.





Both Robb and Stock, who relentlessly undermined unions' ability to organize and bargain, are now complaining that Biden fired them without just cause. Stock went so far as to suggest that Robb's firing was illegal. She is wrong. Robb and Stock were at-will employees of the executive. Like the countless American workers whom they prevented from unionizing, they had no guarantee against termination without just cause. Biden did not violate any laws. He simply gave the nation's chief union busters a taste of their own medicine.