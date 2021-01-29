January 29, 2021
40 YEARS OF CULTIVATION TO PRODUCE THAT BUFOON?:
'The perfect target': Russia cultivated Trump as asset for 40 years - ex-KGB spy (David Smith, 29 Jan 2021, The Guardian)
Donald Trump was cultivated as a Russian asset over 40 years and proved so willing to parrot anti-western propaganda that there were celebrations in Moscow, a former KGB spy has told the Guardian.Yuri Shvets, posted to Washington by the Soviet Union in the 1980s, compares the former US president to "the Cambridge five", the British spy ring that passed secrets to Moscow during the second world war and early cold war.Now 67, Shvets is a key source for American Kompromat, a new book by journalist Craig Unger, whose previous works include House of Trump, House of Putin. The book also explores the former president's relationship with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
No wonder the Cold War was a walk-over.
