12 YEARS OF COSPLAY IS ENOUGH?:

Amidst an already dispiriting Inauguration Day for Trump fans across the conspiracy-verse, another blow has quietly fallen: Ron Watkins, a former administrator of the sites 8chan and 8kun, appears to be bowing out of the Q business. In a message posted to Telegram, Watkins urged his followers to "respect the Constitution," writing, "Now we need to keep our chins up and go back to our lives as best we are able."





8kun, a successor to 8chan, has been the main home for posts from "Q," the mysterious account claiming to have unique insight into the secret workings of the government and the Satanic cabals running it. Watkins and his father Jim, who owns 8kun, have been widely accused of being Q themselves--an accusation they have denied.