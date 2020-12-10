YET THEY REFUSE TO BUT US OUT:





What happened: The US Federal Trade Commission has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook for its "anticompetitive conduct and unfair methods of competition." That includes its 2012 acquisition of Instagram and 2014 acquisition of WhatsApp. Facebook, the FTC alleges, has a monopoly on social networking.





The ease with which a site like Parler got up and running demonstrates the idiocy of the claim. The Left/Right just doesn't like anything it can't control.



Posted by Orrin Judd at December 10, 2020 9:10 AM

