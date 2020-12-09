WORTH A TIMEZONE VIOLATION:

December 9, 2020
A renaissance for night trains in Europe is one step closer after rail companies in four countries signed a cooperation pact Tuesday to revive a Paris-Vienna service in a year.The deal between Austria's OBB, France's SNCF, Germany's Deutsche Bahn and Switzerland's CFF, signed on the margins of a meeting of EU transport ministers, aims to have the service running by December 2021.Tuesday's agreement was aimed at resolving problems that have held back relaunching night services and ensure better commercial cooperation.
