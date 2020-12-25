WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:

If the idea that the universe was a big computer simulation was about the equivalent of science fiction B movie, this is the mystic version - The universe simulates itself for information and meaning. Do tell.





This idea is promoting itself quite nicely. It's based on a version of quantum mechanics. So far it has all the pizazz of a quaint new terminology ("panconsciousness", "panpsychism", "strange loops", "not physically there", etc., and a certain smugness which looks pretty damn lazy to me. If you've never read anything in your life, this would be mindblowing. If you have, it's anything but.





The key thing is that "everything is information, expressed as thought." On that basis, humanity's claims to existence are in question, as the theory goes on to prove to itself. The universe is supposed to be a self-sustaining mental process, with subconscious micro routines, pure thought, and no advanced beings running the equivalent of a game program. It could even be the past rebooted by future people.