UNFORGOTTEN:

After being drafted into the military, Williams penned a letter to President John F. Kennedy in 1963 calling out the rampant racism of the times and in the military itself.





"Should Negroes be relieved of their service obligation or continue defending and dying for empty promises of freedom and equality?" he wrote. "Or should we demand human rights as our Founding Fathers did at the risk of being called extremists? ... I contend that we relieve ourselves of oppression in a manner that is in keeping with the great heritage of our nation."





Williams devoted the more than half century that followed that letter pushing America live up to the promises of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.





After receiving his bachelor's degree in economics at California State University, Los Angeles and ultimately his doctorate in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, Williams went on to become a longtime professor of economics at George Mason University.





His first book, "The State Against Blacks," published in 1982, is as relevant as ever. In it, he presented his case that, while racial discrimination and bigotry certainly exist, "it is the 'rules of the game' that account for many of the economic handicaps faced by Blacks. The rules of the game are the many federal, state and local laws that regulate economic activity."





Overregulation by the government, including laws like occupational and business licensing, zoning regulations and the minimum wage, Williams argued, "systematically discriminate against the employment and advancement of people who are outsiders, latecomers and poor in resources."





As he spent his life championing, the solution to these systematic barriers was to repeal such "antipeople" laws and unleash the power of the market to maximize opportunities for all people.





While it is fashionable among younger generations to condemn capitalism, Williams understood that capitalism is the greatest means for liberating people from poverty known to man.