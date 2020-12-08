December 8, 2020
THE GREATEST TRICK THE dEEP sTATE EVER PLAYED:
Trump thought courts were key to winning the US election. Judges disagreed (COLLEEN LONG and ED WHITE, 12/08/20, AP)
US President Donald Trump and allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases.There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing words of repudiation.This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself.
When historians look back at how our institutions thwarted Donald from doing anything, the Federalist Society and Mitch McConnell will get particular credit for seating conservative judges while Donald thought he was getting Trumpists.
