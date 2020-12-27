December 27, 2020

THE TRUMPIST 18%:

Fox News Poll: Two-thirds of voters feel hopeful (Dana Blanton, 12/26/20, Fox News)

Some additional optimism from the survey:  most voters, including a majority of Republicans, say they will at least give President-elect Joe Biden a chance. 

One-third fully supports Biden (34 percent), another 21 percent are with him for now, but will be watching what he does, and 24 percent are willing to give him a chance.  One in five say they'll never support Biden (20 percent). 

Whenever you drill down into polls you reach the point where only the 18% of Americans who even oppose the Dreamers are the entirety of the Trumpists. 

