December 27, 2020
THE TRUMPIST 18%:
Fox News Poll: Two-thirds of voters feel hopeful (Dana Blanton, 12/26/20, Fox News)
Some additional optimism from the survey: most voters, including a majority of Republicans, say they will at least give President-elect Joe Biden a chance.One-third fully supports Biden (34 percent), another 21 percent are with him for now, but will be watching what he does, and 24 percent are willing to give him a chance. One in five say they'll never support Biden (20 percent).
Whenever you drill down into polls you reach the point where only the 18% of Americans who even oppose the Dreamers are the entirety of the Trumpists.
