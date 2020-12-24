December 24, 2020
THE TRUMP BRAND:
Charles Kushner pardon revives 'loathsome' tale of tax evasion, sex (JILL COLVIN and COLLEEN LONG, 12/24/20, AP)
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie called it "one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes" he ever prosecuted as US attorney.After Charles Kushner discovered his brother-in-law was cooperating with federal authorities, the wealthy real estate executive and father of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared, hatched a scheme for revenge and intimidation.Kushner hired a prostitute to lure his brother-in-law, then arranged to have the encounter in a New Jersey motel room recorded with a hidden camera and the recording sent to his own sister, the man's wife.The scheme didn't work. Kushner later pleaded guilty to tax evasion and making illegal campaign donations in a case tailor-made for tabloid headlines.
