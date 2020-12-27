December 27, 2020
THE TRUMP BASE:
QAnon Rep. Vows to Disrupt Electoral College Vote Count as Trump Tweets 'See Everyone in D.C.' (EWAN PALMER, 12/26/20, Newsweek)
Incoming Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, has once again stated that she intends to formally object when Congress gathers will gather next month to receive the election results as President Donald Trump appeared to urge his supporters to also protest in the capitol the same day.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 27, 2020 9:01 AM