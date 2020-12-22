THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

On Monday, NBC News reported that federal prosecutors have discussed moving to review Rudy Giuliani's electronic communications, as part of a widening criminal investigation.





"Prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been in communication about their desire to see Giuliani's emails with Justice Department officials in Washington, the two sources said," reported Julia Ainsley, Tom Winter, and Lisa Ferri. "The SDNY needs Washington's approval before its prosecutors can ask a judge to sign a search warrant for materials that may be protected by attorney-client privilege, according to department policy. It is not known whether that approval has been granted by Washington to the SDNY."



