THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

President Donald Trump voiced his concerns about the prospect of being prosecuted by New York officials after he leaves the White House during a 46-minute, lie-filled speech he videotaped and posted to Facebook on Wednesday.





"Now I hear that these same people that failed to get me in Washington have sent every piece of information to New York, so that they can try to get me there," Trump said in the middle of his speech, which focused on his false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.