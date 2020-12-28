December 28, 2020
THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:
Republicans Propping Up the Fossil Fuel Industry Is Borderline Socialist: Technically it's crony capitalism, but it's closer to socialism than what Democrats want. (SHI-LING HSU, DEC 28, 2020, Slate)
Republicans have been remarkably successful in labeling Democrats as socialists. But Democratic proposals that get tagged as "socialism" amount to little more than expanding the safety net, bringing the United States closer to Sweden, Canada, or Germany, all prosperous, democratic, capitalist countries. By contrast, Republicans are the ones that are gumming up the gears of American capitalism, promoting policies to prop up aging, anachronistic industries and, worst of all, enabling the imposition of environmental harms far in excess of what it would cost to avoid them. Republicans say they are in favor of capitalism, but they are actually in favor of crony capitalism, which tips the scales in favor of their favorite industries. Capitalism can be a tough master: The point of capitalism is that competition causes some industries to fail. But protecting industries from failure in exchange for political benefit is far worse: It is a dangerously short step to socialism. And traditional socialism necessarily implies authoritarianism--how else is a country to undertake central economic planning except by an authoritarian government? That is actually where the Republican Party is taking us.
Trumpists and Progressives differ only in which Identity and what parts of the economy they fetishize.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 28, 2020 9:00 AM
« HE BELIEVES IN RED-LINING BECAUSE HE'S ALWAYS DONE IT TO BLACKS: | Main | THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:: »