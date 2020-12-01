THE INTERNET NEVER FORGETS:





Krugman's latest column, published Monday evening, asks how the coming Biden administration will ever possibly cope with the unprecedented idea of having an opposing party with political disagreements.





'When Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will immediately be confronted with an unprecedented challenge... he'll be the first modern US President trying to govern in the face of an opposition that refuses to accept his legitimacy. And no, Democrats never said Donald Trump was illegitimate, just that he was incompetent and dangerous.'





Now, admittedly, Krugman is a Princeton professor and Cockburn is a pseudonymous blogger who wears a funny hat. But come on, Krugman. Joe Biden is the first modern president to be called illegitimate? You may have once said that it would have no greater economic impact than the fax machine, but surely even you know that Google exists? Cockburn is irredeemably lazy and it took him not even a minute to find your own statements from 2016:





'So this was a tainted election. It was not, as far as we can tell, stolen in the sense that votes were counted wrong, and the result won't be overturned. But the result was nonetheless illegitimate in important ways; the victor was rejected by the public, and won the Electoral College only thanks to foreign intervention and grotesquely inappropriate, partisan behavior on the part of domestic law enforcement... [N]othing that happened on Election Day or is happening now is normal. Democratic norms have been and continue to be violated, and anyone who refuses to acknowledge this reality is, in effect, complicit in the degradation of our republic. This president will have a lot of legal authority, which must be respected. But beyond that, nothing: he doesn't deserve deference, he doesn't deserve the benefit of the doubt.'



