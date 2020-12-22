December 22, 2020
THE GREEN NEW DEAL IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
Britain delivers new wind generation record of 17.3GW (Joshua S Hill, 23 December 2020, Renew Economy)
According to Great Britain's Electricity System Operator National Grid (National Grid ESO), between 1pm and 1:30pm on Friday, wind power produced an average 17.278GW of electricity, accounting for 43.2% of the power mix at the time.While the record for wind's share of British electricity wasn't broken - which stands at 59.9% recorded in August - the new record highlights the importance of Great Britain's increasing number of onshore and offshore wind farms.
