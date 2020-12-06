THE GREATEST FOREIGN POLICY TRAGEDY SINCE HO:

On 4 May 2003, Iran explored a possible rapprochement with the US by initiating an offer to renegotiate their bilateral relationship. This bold initiative, reportedly made with the approval of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and moderate president Mohammad Khatami, and with significant input by Iran's ambassador to the UN and now foreign minister Javad Zarif, put all key issues on the negotiating table: Iran's nuclear and missile development and its regional activities.