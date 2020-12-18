THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ILHAN AND DONALD:





Two Wisconsin Supreme Court justices have received a torrent of misogynistic and anti-Semitic messages in the days after they denounced -- and then voted to reject -- an attempt by US President Donald Trump's lawyers to invalidate hundreds of thousands of votes in their state.





Some people think Israel ought to grant Palestinians full human rights. The Right calls us anti-Semites. Some people oppose Judaism and Islam. They call themselves Nationalists.



Posted by Orrin Judd at December 18, 2020 8:47 AM

