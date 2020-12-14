THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

The widespread popularity of Tolkien, Lewis and their successors' medievalist fantasy demonstrated just how receptive 20th-century children's and pop culture was to writing in this mode. Tolkien and Lewis were in this way able to preserve a dedicated literary space for the magical medievalisms that they valued so highly, even if it didn't catch on in the ivory tower or adult literary fiction as they'd hoped it would. The Oxford English curriculum seems to have worked most effectively, in that respect, as a training ground for future children's fantasy writers who carried Tolkien and Lewis's mission forward in a variety of ways. Indeed, all four of the second-generation Oxford School authors have addressed the role that their fairy-touched undergraduate educations had on their careers: in a talk given in 1997, Jones called the medieval literature she read at Oxford what 'inspired' her writing, especially 'the way writers from the Middle Ages handled narratives. They were all so different, that was the amazing thing, and all so good at it.'





Jones's numerous novels, which include the Chrestomanci series (1977-2006), the Dalemark quartet (1975-93) and the Derkholm series (1998-2000), show how she also played with old stories, putting them into new contexts to unearth their wisdom for the modern day. Her Howl's Moving Castle (1986), for example, draws on the 'loathly lady' tradition of magical transformation - most famously expressed in 'The Wife of Bath's Tale' by Geoffrey Chaucer - to consider how beauty and age affect women's freedom and capacity for heroic action. Jones found children's literature to be the natural outlet for such a project, suggesting that 'children do, by nature, status, and instinct, live more in the heroic mode than the rest of humanity. They naturally have the right naive, straightforward approach.' Adult fiction, especially literary fiction following the rise of modernism, seemed to have no such space for such writing.





Pullman has agreed with Jones's position, claiming in 1996 that in adult literary fiction 'stories are there on sufferance', secondary to 'technique, style, literary knowingness'. He argued that readers 'still need joy and delight, the promise of connection with something beyond ourselves', and it might be that 'children's literature is the last forum left for such a project.' Pullman's conviction echoes Lewis's Treasure Island claim, even though His Dark Materials - the trilogy that made him famous - counters many of the values that Tolkien and Lewis held dear.





Part of the break with Pullman's forerunners can be seen in the way that His Dark Materials (1995-2000) and its companion, The Book of Dust trilogy (2017-19), take early modern, not medieval, literature as their primary sources of inspiration - John Milton's Paradise Lost, on which the original trilogy builds, and Edmund Spenser's The Faerie Queene, which hovers behind the first Book of Dust instalment. Pullman has positioned himself as a Miltonian 'Satan' figure in relation to mainstream fantasy in general and Lewis's Narnia books in particular, out to overturn norms, from the reliance on medieval settings and the privileging of boy characters to the reverence for Christian sentiments that underlie so much of the genre. But while not medieval, Paradise Lost and The Faerie Queene appeared centrally in the Oxford English syllabus. And though Pullman uses them in fantasy that contests Tolkien and Lewis's conservatism, the Oxford School seriousness about magic and faith in the evergreen wisdom of early English literature remain in his books. So, too, does the Anglocentrism that helped to make the adventures of white youth in magical realms into the globally recognisable bread-and-butter of 20th-century children's culture.





The legacy of the Oxford School continues into the 21st century with real force. It was on display at the London 2012 Olympic Games' opening ceremony, which began with a medievalist origin story and dedicated a central section of the multipart show to the magic of British children's literature. That segment, which featured the author J K Rowling reading from J M Barrie's Peter Pan, culminates in a battle between a 100ft-tall inflatable Voldemort from her Harry Potter series and a fleet of flying Mary Poppinses from P L Travers's novels: a magical war over the safety and wellbeing of the pyjama-clad children clustered below. The show repeatedly used magic, medievalism and childhood - the same elements that Tolkien and Lewis brought together to combat encroaching modernity - to claim the enchanted timelessness, international significance and exciting futurity of Britain.





Notably, that opening ceremony leaves empire out of its abridged history of Great Britain, replacing that violent legacy with more benign exports such as children's fantasy, British pop music and the world wide web. But the stench of empire lingers around much medievalist fantasy; and its gaping absence could still be discerned in the Olympic show's vision of the nation's story. It is no coincidence that Oxford School-style fantasy - shaped by two men born in colonial settings (Tolkien in South Africa, Lewis in Ireland) who chose to live in England as adults - took root just as the British empire was coming to an end and Britain confronted a newly reduced role on the global stage. Such works unfold in a magical Middle Ages of youthful English power, bursting with globe-conquering potential. This earlier, fantastical setting allows most fantasy to avoid mentioning histories associated with settler colonisation and transatlantic slavery. But the genre regularly reinforces ideas of racial and moral white supremacy: we see this in Tolkien's obsession with magical races and dismissal of the dark-skinned, southern-born human Haradrim as evil 'half-trolls' in The Lord of the Rings, as well as in Lewis's orientalist characterisations of the Calormene people in The Chronicles of Narnia. And even in less obviously racist contexts, fantasy often celebrates colonial and xenophobic activities as heroic, with 'exploring' and claiming foreign lands abroad and expelling or exterminating unwanted races at home figured as natural parts of innocent, even righteous adventuring.





Knowledge can be found in popular writing that uses magic to explore the outer reaches of the imagination





The spread of fantasy during the 20th century contributed to new 'empires of the mind', to repurpose Winston Churchill's term, a reassertion of British significance displaced into the unthreatening but profoundly influential space of children's culture. The 2012 Olympics opening ceremony suggests the lasting effects of this move; while colonialism remained an unmentionable chapter, the show could count on global television audiences to join in celebrating the defeat of an undead wizard based on their own investment in a universe of British castles, premodern landscapes, elite boarding-school students, magical creatures and idealised childhood.





The Anglocentrism and whiteness of fantasy literature has gained popular attention in recent years, partially due to the commercial success of the genre and thanks to essential critical works such as Ebony Elizabeth Thomas's The Dark Fantastic (2019) and Helen Young's Race and Popular Fantasy Literature (2016). While the popularity of The Lord of the Rings and other medievalist fantasy on white supremacist websites went largely ignored for years, the use of medieval symbols in alt-Right protests has pushed modern-day uses of medievalism into headlines and made the critiques raised by fans, authors and scholars seem more urgent. Publishers, meanwhile, have begun to promote more fantasy inspired by histories and cultures beyond northern Europe - pushed by such conversations and lured by the promise of increased market share as 'diverse' fantasy proves lucrative after all. Today, studies of fantasy seem increasingly incomplete unless they address the groundbreaking work of Afrofuturism, Indigenous futurism and their predecessors, as well as other interventions into speculative fiction that break away from European norms and hierarchies in the genre.



